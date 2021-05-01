Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €46.45 ($54.65).

Shares of FPE stock opened at €36.05 ($42.41) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €35.15 and a 200-day moving average of €36.23. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

