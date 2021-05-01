Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €46.45 ($54.65).

Shares of FPE stock opened at €36.05 ($42.41) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €35.15 and a 200-day moving average of €36.23. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

