Fundamentun LLC Acquires Shares of 2,689 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,618,000 after acquiring an additional 80,196 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,852,000 after acquiring an additional 63,782 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,002,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,647,000 after acquiring an additional 145,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,978,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,940,000 after purchasing an additional 61,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.89. 27,005,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,054,490. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.32 and its 200-day moving average is $208.08.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

