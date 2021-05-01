Fundamentun LLC Decreases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fundamentun LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,089,000 after acquiring an additional 273,272 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $411,979,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,818,000 after buying an additional 649,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,651,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,131,000 after buying an additional 15,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $2.30 on Friday, hitting $90.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,537,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,015. The company has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.48. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $93.57.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.