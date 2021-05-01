Fundamentun LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fundamentun LLC reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after acquiring an additional 477,574 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,679 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,928,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $510,184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,310,000 after purchasing an additional 79,781 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,725,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,680. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.36. The firm has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.13 and a fifty-two week high of $138.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.