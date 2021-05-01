Fundamentun LLC Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fundamentun LLC lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,718 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $2,726,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 10.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.49. 6,478,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,457,842. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.01. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.36.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

