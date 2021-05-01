Fundamentun LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.06. The stock had a trading volume of 289,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,402. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.09. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $97.32 and a 1 year high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

