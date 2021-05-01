FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Issued By William Blair

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.90. William Blair also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s FY2022 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.93.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $264.26 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $177.80 and a 1-year high of $275.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $1,402,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

