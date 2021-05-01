FY2021 EPS Estimates for 3M (NYSE:MMM) Raised by Analyst

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for 3M in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $9.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.55.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $197.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.29 and its 200-day moving average is $178.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $203.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

