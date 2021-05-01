FY2021 EPS Estimates for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Cut by Analyst

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Proofpoint in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski now anticipates that the software maker will earn ($1.20) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.94). DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Proofpoint’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Summit Insights upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. William Blair lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.47.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $172.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.33 and its 200 day moving average is $123.46. Proofpoint has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $174.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,808 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Proofpoint by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,110,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,497,000 after purchasing an additional 201,136 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,093,000 after buying an additional 163,794 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,388,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 394,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,695,000 after acquiring an additional 22,362 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $644,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117 in the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.