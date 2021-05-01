FY2022 EPS Estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.
Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$134.90 million during the quarter.
TSE FVI opened at C$7.40 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of C$4.00 and a 52 week high of C$12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.27.
In other news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.43 per share, with a total value of C$148,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 559,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,158,771.61. Also, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,960.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,533,899 shares in the company, valued at C$12,269,357.46.
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.
