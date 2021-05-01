FY2022 EPS Estimates for Home Capital Group Inc. Increased by Analyst (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Home Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.24.
Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$139.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$133.32 million.
Shares of HCG stock opened at C$32.49 on Friday. Home Capital Group has a one year low of C$15.57 and a one year high of C$33.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76.
About Home Capital Group
Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.
