FY2022 EPS Estimates for Home Capital Group Inc. Increased by Analyst (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Home Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.24.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$139.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$133.32 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.00.

Shares of HCG stock opened at C$32.49 on Friday. Home Capital Group has a one year low of C$15.57 and a one year high of C$33.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

