FY2022 EPS Estimates for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Increased by William Blair

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) – William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.09 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $164.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.41. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $169.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.28 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. J & J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 63.5% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 23.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 35.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at $484,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

