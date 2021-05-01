FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Barrington Research (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Barrington Research reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Cinemark in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

CNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.95.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in Cinemark by 1,456.4% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 7,212,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749,100 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 10,427.2% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,030,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,778,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Cinemark by 5,046.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 801,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 786,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

