G.Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) – G.Research increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Timken in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.35 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.00. G.Research also issued estimates for The Timken’s FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Get The Timken alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $83.87 on Friday. The Timken has a one year low of $34.34 and a one year high of $89.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Timken by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in The Timken by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $286,475.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,577.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.