Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Downgraded by Desjardins to Hold

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) was downgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Galiano Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Galiano Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.43.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

NYSEMKT GAU opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that Galiano Gold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.