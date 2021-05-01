Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Lowered to “Hold” at Desjardins

Desjardins cut shares of Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GAU. Scotiabank cut their target price on Galiano Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Galiano Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a market perform rating and a C$2.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TSE GAU opened at C$1.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$354.81 million and a P/E ratio of 4.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.55. Galiano Gold has a one year low of C$1.28 and a one year high of C$2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 18.12 and a quick ratio of 17.97.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

