GCN Coin Trading 18.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 168.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $244,028.82 and approximately $4.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.01 or 0.00472986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006520 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000837 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

