GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Up 112.5% in April

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.0 days.

GDI Integrated Facility Services stock remained flat at $$34.47 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.14. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.