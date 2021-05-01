Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

GNK has been the topic of several other research reports. Fearnley Fonds raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $642.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $62.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.94%.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $42,161,723.43. Insiders have sold a total of 4,613,457 shares of company stock worth $48,736,220 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 123,775 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at $556,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

