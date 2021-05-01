Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.48 billion-$3.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.

GNRC traded down $13.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $323.95. The company had a trading volume of 877,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,923. Generac has a 52 week low of $90.30 and a 52 week high of $364.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.82, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $322.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.67.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. Research analysts predict that Generac will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $332.69.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,977.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

