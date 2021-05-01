General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,628 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $60.86 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average of $59.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $731,206.96. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

