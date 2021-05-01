Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Up 120.0% in April

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.
OTCMKTS:GNFTF remained flat at $$4.37 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91. Genfit has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $21.50.
Genfit Company Profile
