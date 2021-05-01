Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $475.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to announce sales of $475.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $442.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $489.23 million. Gentex reported sales of $229.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,319. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,638.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $498,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,933.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,366 shares of company stock worth $1,753,460. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Gentex by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,802 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $83,547,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gentex by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,410 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $34,224,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Gentex by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,615,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,817,000 after purchasing an additional 715,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

