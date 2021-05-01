Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its target price upped by Argus from $109.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

NYSE:GPC opened at $124.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.26 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $127.44.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.