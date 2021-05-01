Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Update

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 880,500 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the March 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

GILT opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $558.38 million, a PE ratio of -143.57 and a beta of 0.63. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $22.69.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.63 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 248,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 96,543 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $4,156,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 89,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 27,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

