Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Gilead Sciences updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.750-7.450 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.75-7.45 EPS.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.47. 12,994,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,310,667. The stock has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.74. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.13.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

