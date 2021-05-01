Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 423,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 8,253,211 shares.The stock last traded at $63.28 and had previously closed at $63.84.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.13.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 26,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average of $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

