Gillern Jeffry H. Von Sells 19,385 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 19,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $1,130,533.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $59.35 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $60.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

