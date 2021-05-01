Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stock Position Decreased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,972 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,499,000 after buying an additional 511,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,930,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,453,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,024,000 after purchasing an additional 293,689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 830,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the period. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of GBCI opened at $58.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average is $49.52. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.