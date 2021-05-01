GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GSK. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,535.13 ($20.06).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,339.60 ($17.50) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,305.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,337.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.74.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Urs Rohner acquired 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Insiders have acquired 1,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,658 in the last three months.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.