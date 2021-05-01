GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.57. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.628 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

