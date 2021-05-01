Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

GLNCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glencore from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.25.

GLNCY traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 173,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,244. The company has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.81. Glencore has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. Glencore’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

