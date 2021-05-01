Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 20,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $732,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,804,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,862,812.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $658,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $770,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $860,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $857,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $965,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $932,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,263,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $34.36 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 107.38 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average of $42.36.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.27 million. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair cut shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in eXp World by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 58,686 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 148,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 98,007 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $559,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $714,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

