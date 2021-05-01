Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.10.
GLNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Golar LNG Company Profile
Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.
Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?
Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.