Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.10.

GLNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLNG traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $11.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,045. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.