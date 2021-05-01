Gold Poker Tops One Day Trading Volume of $990.00 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 46.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last week, Gold Poker has traded down 53.4% against the US dollar. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $40,971.44 and approximately $990.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00063874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.25 or 0.00286028 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $641.25 or 0.01103259 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00027237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.92 or 0.00712137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,994.84 or 0.99779442 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

