Goldstein Munger & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Goldstein Munger & Associates reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 3.1% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,858,492,000 after acquiring an additional 730,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,331 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 8,078,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,543,000 after purchasing an additional 262,782 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $157.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $100.93 and a one year high of $158.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

