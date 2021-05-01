Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

LLY stock opened at $182.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $175.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.55.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

