Good Life Advisors LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

