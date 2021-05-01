Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monticello Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after buying an additional 15,558 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 343.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,231,000.

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $90.84 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $94.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

