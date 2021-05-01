Good Life Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,161 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 758,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,866,000 after buying an additional 84,783 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 551,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 673.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 42,568 shares during the period.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $53.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.46. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $53.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.