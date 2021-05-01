Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 1,239 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MJ. ADE LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 768.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 1,343.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter.

MJ opened at $21.38 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $34.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40.

