Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 1,069 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,824 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.66.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

