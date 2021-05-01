Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 151 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 58.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period.

IDU stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $84.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average is $79.26.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

