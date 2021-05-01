GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

GDRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.01. The company had a trading volume of 727,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,640. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $33.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GoodRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $496,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $5,587,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,957,616 shares of company stock valued at $71,468,673.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,204,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in GoodRx by 232.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

