GravityCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $142,711.82 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 62.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $142,711.82 and $53.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00063955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.72 or 0.00285001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $646.73 or 0.01118956 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00026823 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $419.79 or 0.00726318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,748.51 or 0.99915441 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,611,227 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

