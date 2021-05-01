Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) PT Raised to $37.00 at Scotiabank

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GWLIF. CIBC raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $34.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Shares of GWLIF opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $29.15.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.