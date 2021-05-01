Green Plains Partners (GPP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Green Plains Partners to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 49.83%. On average, analysts expect Green Plains Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

NASDAQ GPP opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.84. Green Plains Partners has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $13.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

GPP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 31 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 44 acres of land; and six fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.