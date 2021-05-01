Greenhill & Co., Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GHL)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has decreased its dividend payment by 85.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Greenhill & Co., Inc. to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $15.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a market cap of $296.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $20.09.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Ferro purchased 4,244 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $61,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David Wyles sold 63,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $949,580.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,580.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GHL shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

