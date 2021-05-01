Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Issues Earnings Results

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%.
NYSE GFF traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $27.12. 428,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,614. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Griffon has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $28.47.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.
Several research firms have weighed in on GFF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.
About Griffon
Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.
Further Reading: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.