Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Issues Earnings Results

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%.

NYSE GFF traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $27.12. 428,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,614. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Griffon has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $28.47.

Get Griffon alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

In related news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $229,987.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,798.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $322,794.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,539.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GFF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.