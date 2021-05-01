GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $219.23

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $219.23 and last traded at $219.02, with a volume of 7282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.99.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GWPH shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GW Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.74. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.25). GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $148.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Volker Knappertz sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $55,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $152,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,685.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,480 shares of company stock valued at $279,753 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 621,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,711,000 after purchasing an additional 246,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 25,456.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 134,155 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,900,000 after purchasing an additional 69,001 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 447,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,684,000 after purchasing an additional 67,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $12,464,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

